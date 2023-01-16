GODFREY – Students new to Lewis and Clark Community College for the Spring 2023 semester were welcomed to campus Thursday for student orientation.

About 40 newly-minted Trailblazers attended the event, where they were able to speak with academic advisors, sign up for parking tags and meet with financial aid experts.

Pictured, Alexis Bell (left) of Grafton, and Hayleigh Clothier, of Elsah, study a map of L&C's Godfrey campus.

There's still time to enroll. Call or text the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.