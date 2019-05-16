SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

WOOD RIVER - National Police Memorial Day was celebrated with the commemoration of the new Wood River Police Station.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells thanked everyone responsible for the new station from BP, to previous mayors, police officers and more. Former Mayor Fred Ufert was singled out for his special efforts during his administration to make the police building a reality. Chief Wells said the new building Wood River Police now call home is indeed “a blessing.”

“It was pretty much needed,” he said. “I speak for the entire police department in thanking all who made the building possible.”

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the property shows the importance of a public-private partnership and what can be achieved.

“This was unusable property for several years and now it will benefit the City of Wood River for years to come,” Maguire said. “After BP bought Amoco, they were determined to turn this brownfield into a usable piece of property and they did it.”

Funding for the new station came from a grant provided by British Petroleum (BP). The company provided more than $6 million toward the construction of the station and donated the land, which the corporation cleaned after moving their refineries from the area. The police station offers the latest in technology for the officers. The new station is 20,000 feet with a front and back entrance.

Madison County Sheriff Lakin and State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons spoke briefly at the police station dedication on Wednesday and gleamed about the look and what the new station will provide for Wood River officers and others in the area.

“It is an awesome event for the City of Wood River,” Gibbons said. “It is important they have a great place to work and a place that allows them to do the job to the fullest extent and come to work every day and be safe."

Lakin said the new building is definitely “state of the art” and will only strengthen the ability for Wood River Police to work with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other area departments.

A police memorial is planned outside the department to honor the three officers who have been killed in the line of duty since Wood River was incorporated. Some relatives of those who lost their lives were in attendance at the building dedication on Wednesday.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

