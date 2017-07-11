SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Revenue is providing general information regarding the recent Income Tax increase, and changes to various credits, deductions and additions to income. Taxpayers are encouraged to review the information and web links below to determine how the recent change in tax rates impacts their status. For most taxpayers, their employers will change withholding amounts based on rate tables provided by the Department.

A summary of Illinois Income Tax and Sales Tax changes may be found here:
http://tax.illinois.gov/Publications/Bulletins/2018/FY-2018-01.pdf.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Income Tax increase guidance with detailed instructions for filing may be found here: http://tax.illinois.gov/Publications/Bulletins/2018/FY-2018-02.pdf.

Withholding Tax rates (Booklet IL-700-T) and personal exemption amount changes may be found here: http://tax.illinois.gov/Publications/Bulletins/2018/FY-2018-03.pdf.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the changes in tax rates, please visit IDOR’s website at: tax.illinois.gov.

More like this:

Illinois Department of Revenue Urges Late Tax Filers to Take Prompt Action
Jul 6, 2025
Department of Revenue Reminds Taxpayers that April 15 Filing Deadline is Quickly Approaching
Apr 8, 2025
Budzinski on Substack: "10 Things You Might Not Know About Republicans' Big, Ugly Bill"
6 days ago
Illinois Housing Development Authority Board Voices Concern Over Proposed U.S. Housing and Urban Development Cuts
Jun 28, 2025
Budzinski Votes NO on Tax Package that Hurts Working Families
May 25, 2025

 