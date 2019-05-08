Alton, IL— 5/06/2019 — The Alton Livability Committee along with the City of Alton asks residents to respond to a survey on aging. The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AltonAgeFriendly. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Responses will be collected until mid-June. For those who prefer, paper copies of the survey can be picked up and returned to City Hall, Senior Services Plus, and the Post Commons. Those who complete the survey can choose to be entered to win a $50 Visa Gift card or passes to Senior Services.

Age Friendly Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

This survey is part of an ongoing effort for the City of Alton to be part of the AARP Network ofAge Friendly Communities. Age-friendly or livable communities have walkable streets, housing and transportation options, access to key services and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities. The Alton Livability Committee has been meeting since October 2017 with the goal of seeking community input to improve the availability and quality community features for the well-being of older adults and people of all ages in Alton.

Survey Results

The results of the survey will be available to the public later this summer. Survey results will be used in the creation of Alton’s Age Friendly Action Plan, a three-year plan to improve the quality of life for all ages in Alton.

More like this: