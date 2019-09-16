ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade Committee is announcing a new starting time for this year’s Alton Halloween Parade. The Parade will start this year at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m., as it has in the past.

The parade is on Thursday, Oct. 31. The staging area and time will remain the same on Broadway, entering at Main Street and Broadway up to the starting point at Washington Ave. and Broadway. Broadway will be closed to traffic between these two points beginning at 5 p.m. that evening in order for participants to assemble. The Parade route begins at Broadway and Washington, travels west on Broadway, turning right onto Piasa Street and ending at 6th Street and Piasa Street.

This year’s Parade Chairman, Joe Schneider said, “Since the Parade falls on a school night, we can better accommodate children and families that participate in or attend the Parade by moving up the start time to 7 p.m.”

The Parade consists of participants in 5 categories: Junior Youth, Senior Youth, Family, Organizations and Commercial.

Those individuals and groups that wish to participate in this year’s event may email, altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com and request an application. All participant applications must be received by Tuesday October 22, 2019 in order to be eligible to enter this year’s Parade.

The East End Improvement Association has sponsored the Alton Halloween Parade since 1916.

