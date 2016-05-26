EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville recently announced that the Metro East Park and Recreational District (MEPRD) has designated $300,000 to be used for the City’s new sports park. The MEPRD grant will be applied toward land acquisition that will total 70 acres of land located on Goshen Rd., east of Ridgeview Road and near the I-55 corridor.

The new sports complex, named Plummer Family Park, is being developed to accommodate the growing demand in the region for recreational space and will include a variety of state-of-the-art features. Plummer Family Park is one of three parks being developed in conjunction with the A Better Place to Play Campaign. The campaign was developed to raise money and awareness for area parks projects to include an Ice Rink/Teen Center as well as a splash pad at the Leon Corlew Park, located at Main and Schwarz streets near downtown Edwardsville. Plummer Family Park will provide multiple fields for baseball, softball, and soccer. Tennis and pickelball courts, an ADA compliant field, as well as concessions and restrooms will also be built at the future sports park.

The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) was formed by voters in November 2000, and is responsible for the development of trails and trail facilities in Madison County and St. Clair County, Ill. Metro East Park and Recreational District awards grants to successful applicants under the MEPRD Park and Trail Grant Matching Program. The park district is the first of its kind in Illinois, serving over half a million residents. Its mission is to develop, operate and maintain the public trails and parks throughout the counties in our district.

For those interested in making a donation or wanting to learn more about the A Better Place to Play Campaign, contact Katie Grable at Edwardsville Parks & Recreation at (618) 692-7538. The A Better Place to Play campaign has partnered with the Edwardsville Community Foundation so donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. To donate, visit http://www.betterplacetoplay.com or http://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org.

Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please make a notation on your check that the funds are to be applied to the “A Better Place to Play” Campaign. If you wish to support a specific parks project, please also notate the designated park with your donation.

“A Better Place to Play” may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

