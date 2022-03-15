GODFREY - The construction for a new concession stand for the upcoming Splash Pad project is underway this week at Glazebrook Park, Rich Berran, PE, a Village of Godfrey engineer, said on Tuesday.

"Trusses are being set today," he said. "Some electrical work, lights, and sidewalks in preparation for the installation of the Splash Pad are also being done."

Berran said by the first of April the Splash Pad foundation work will be done and once the Splash Pad equipment is in it will be put together. He said the goal was to have the Splash Pad operable by summer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The new splash pad is part of the OSLAD (Open Space Lands Question and Development Program from the Department of Natural Resources. The splash pad is supposed to be completed by the end of May.

Berran is overseeing the project as it evolves, then Park and Rec Director Chris Logan will take command once it is built.

More like this: