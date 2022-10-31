New Shibui Studio Art Gallery Presents With First Juried Show “Fall In Love”

BUZZ MAGAZINE - Shibui Studio Art Gallery, located at 119 S. Macoupin St., Gillespie, IL opened as the first commercial art gallery in Macoupin County, IL on October 1, 2022. The grand opening featured the art of Genece Hamby, gallery owner, and her sister, Patricia Frederick.

Shibui Studio Art Gallery has plans to frequently rotate exhibits showcasing local and regional artists within 60 miles of Gillespie, IL, with no permanent collections. Shibui Studio will take pride in consistent high-quality exhibitions with a diverse variety of artists and mediums.

The gallery’s first juried show, “Fall in Love”, is scheduled to take place October 15, 2022, through November 15. 2022. The opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The exhibition of paintings, illustrations/drawings, and photography will present a theme celebrating all things we love about the autumn season. Each artist in the show expresses a visual interpretation of the subject in their own artistic way.

The second juried show, “Stillness, Beauty & Grace” is scheduled to take place November 20, 2022, through December 31, 2022. Call for Art online submissions begin November 1, 2022, and end on November 9, 2022. To learn more and submit work: https://shibuistudio.com/callforart.

Article continues after sponsor message

This exhibit theme brings awareness to the time of year where we pause to reflect, to savor, to be grateful and to appreciate the beauty and grace that exists even in the midst of chaos and uncertainty.

“I am enthusiastic about being a part of the growing downtown community. It has been a long-time dream to open a gallery that supports the works of other artists. Intuitively, I knew that this was the right time and location. I expect plenty of excitement in this area in the months and years to come,” says Genece Hamby, owner of the gallery.

For more information, call 217-839-4853 plus visit https://shibuistudio.com.

About Shibui Studio Art Gallery

The gallery is located at 119 S. Macoupin St., Gillespie, IL 62033, next to the Illinois Coal Museum. It is the newest addition to the downtown Gillespie streetscape, and the first fine art gallery in the area. The stylishly minimalist gallery will exhibit contemporary works on paper, paintings, fine art photography, and a variety of other mediums. The mission is to promote and exhibit art produced by the region’s emerging and established artists while engaging, enriching, and inspiring the community to appreciate the importance of art. Hours of operation will be, Mon-Fri 11am - 4pm by appt only. Friday 4-8 pm, Saturday 11-5, and Sunday 11-3.

This story originally ran in the October 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

More like this: