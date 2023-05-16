STAUNTON - Staunton Baseball Softball League (SBSL) has dedicated new scoreboards on Field 1 and Field 2 at Staunton Baseball Park during the annual “Opening Day” Ceremony.

The scoreboards are LED-lit and can be operated with wireless controllers which can be checked out by coaches or any parent scorekeeper at the concession stand during any baseball or softball game played on these fields.

Article continues after sponsor message

The scoreboards were made possible with a $5,000 grant to SBSL from MJM Electric “Operation Round UP”, a program funded by MJM Electric participants by rounding up their monthly electric bills.

The SBSL made this statement: "These funds are used exclusively to fund community betterment groups in MJM Electric service areas. Furthermore, SBSL would like to thank the City of Staunton and Staunton Township for their matching contributions and man hours needed for installation to make the scoreboards possible. Livingston Pipe and Tube of Staunton generously donated the posts that the scoreboards are mounted upon."

Stakeholders of the Staunton Baseball Softball League Scoreboard Project stand under the newly erected Field 2 Scoreboard. (L-R) SBSL Board Members Kaitlyn Troeckler, Dave Brown, Donna Schalk, SBSL Secretary Jami DeWerff, Mayor Craig Niehaus, SBSL Treasurer Derek Spudich, SBSL Board Members Kelly Smith, Jeff Smith, SBSL President Ben Beckwith, and MJM Electric CEO Joe Heyen.

More like this: