ALTON - A new RNR (Rent-N-Roll) Tire Express/Custom Wheels store will opening soon off Homer Adams Parkway across from the Alton Schnucks store.

Many passing by have likely noticed construction and revitalization of the building going on and questioned what it will be, but the answer is a new specialized wheels and tire store.

RNR locations have grown to over 60 locations with several stores scheduled to open across the US over the upcoming months.

In addition to large selection of brand name wheels and tires, RNR says it offers the best customer service and professional installation.

“At RNR it has never been easier to get the wheels and/or tires you need. With thousands of wheels and tires to choose from, our experienced staff will help you select the right product for your ride,” the corporate office in Tampa, Fla., said in a statement about the company.

The facility in Alton will be a 5,300-square-foot location. The entire structure of buildings at the Alton location has been beautifully redone.

Kelly Martin, a marketing person representing RNR, said the RNR staff works hard to make sure customers can select the right product for their ride.

“When you select from one of our easy payment programs or simply opt to take advantage of our guaranteed lowest prices, you will always have our award-winning customer service and professionally trained wheel and tire experts available to serve you,” she said. “We are hoping to be open in Alton in January.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The spokesperson said RNR’s approach is definitely unique.

“It is a unique traditional rent-to-own approach,” she said. “It is a rent-to-own agreement and if people lose their job or have a hospital bill they have to pay, or decide not to keep the car anymore, they can end the agreement and return the tires.

If you keep with the contract at RNR, the average agreement is a year to pay the tires off or 18 months if more specialized or expensive tire.”

More information will be coming about the new RNR soon.

Other local locations:

MISSOURI – Poplar Bluff, MO 1880 N Westwood Blvd. Poplar Bluff Missouri 63901

Phone: (573) 609-2699 Email: rnr906@shoprentone.com

ILLINOIS – Alton, IL 2833 Homer Adams Parkway Alton Illinois 62002 Phone: (888) 466-7655 Email: rnr908@shoprentone.com More info 2.8 mi Directions

MISSOURI – St. Louis, MO 9025 Page Ave. St. Louis Missouri 63114 Phone: (314) 743-3500 Email: quote2901@rnrwheels.com More info 16.9 mi Directions

ILLINOIS – Fairview Heights, IL 328 Lincoln Highway Fairview Heights Illinois 62208 Phone: (618) 206-3200 Email: 902@shoprentone.com

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

More like this: