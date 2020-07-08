ALTON – WBGZ 107.1 in Alton and Ty A. Bechel joined forces to create a refreshingly new and much-needed podcast, Recovery Uncensored, which provides an interview-based format revolving around recovery, mental health, community and cultural change, and wellness.

The podcast has recorded and released seven episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts with guests like retired CEO of Bridgeway Behavioral Health, founder of CAPA, and person in long-term recovery, Mike Morrison. Morrison appeared on the pilot episode and discussed addiction from a professional and personal perspective to help shine a light on the often debated topic if addiction is a disease or not. He even shared his lived experience with over 40 years of continuous recovery. One of the most in-depth interviews to date comes from “Episode 6: From the Streets to Recovery.”The guest, Ty Hill, joined the show and shared what it was like finding recovery after a life of running the streets and 25 years of heroin use to how he felt as an African-American when he watched George Floyd’s death for the first time.

“First seeing the video of Floyd, my hair stood up,”said Hillin Episode 6, “I went to my room and started crying.” The podcast provides honest and raw discussions and is sponsored by the Gateway Foundation. The show has already garnered 400 downloads since launching in late December 2019. The show’s co-producer and WBGZ Vice President, Nick Darr, believes it will bring the right discussions at the right time.

“I don’t think there is a more critical issue facing our community right now than addiction, and we are never going to make any progress towards fixing it until we have a better understanding of it. There is no better person to provide that understanding than our host. This podcast is one of the most gripping podcasts being produced right now. If you’ve been impacted by addiction in your life, or you are a family member of a loved one that has, Recovery Uncensored is worth subscribing to,” said Darr. The host, Ty A. Bechel, brings an abundance of experience and charisma to highlight the importance of recovery for individuals, families, and communities. Many know Bechel from his compelling story of adversity and recovery and as the Executive Director of Amare, a 501 (c)(3) in Wood River, IL.

“I am beyond thrilled to be hosting a unique podcast that offers such relevant guests and testimonies,” said Bechel. To contact the show for episode suggestions or to be a guest, please reacht he WBGZ studio at 618-465-3535.Stayup-to-date on the podcast’s developments by visitingwww.facebook.com/recoveryuncensoredor www.instagram.com/recovery_uncensored. Contact:Ty A. Bechel, Host and Co-Producer, Recovery Uncensored| 618-780-4843| recoveryuncensored943@gmail.com

