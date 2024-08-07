EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department welcomed a new member to its team as Officer Jessica Flores was sworn in Tuesday night before the City Council. Officer Flores officially began her duties on July 23, 2024.

Having completed her training at the police academy, Officer Flores is now participating in the department's field training program. She joins the ranks as one of six female police officers currently serving in Edwardsville.

"We're happy to have her launch her law enforcement career on the City's behalf," said a representative from the department.

Officer Flores's addition to the force underscores the department's ongoing commitment to diversifying its team and enhancing its service to the community.