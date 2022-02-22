EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of a new exhibit inside the Edwardsville Children's Museum called the Phillips 66 STEM Forest Exhibit. The museum is located at 722 Holyoake Road in Edwardsville.

Katie Haas, Membership Director Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, coordinates the ribbon cuttings.



"Continuing their mission to stimulate curiosity and cultivate learning at the age of wonder, the Edwardsville Children's Museum recently unveiled this new exhibit," said the Edwardsville Children's Museum officials. "This hands-on exhibit brings the outside indoors, giving children the chance to create their own woodland creatures and watch them come to life in a virtual forest. Caregivers can read about the ECM Micro Forest as well as the impact choosing native trees has on our local environment while their children discover steps they can take to protect our natural ecosystem."

Attendees young and old were onsite to enjoy the first encounter of this highly interactive experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

The exhibit was made possible thanks to a generous contribution from Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. Director of Government and Community Relations Melissa Erker and Community Affairs Coordinator Katie Bennett were honored to join the celebration.

To learn more about museum hours and current exhibits visit:

www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org

or call (618) 692-2094.