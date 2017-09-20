EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council approved the construction of a new pavilion at Leon Corlew Park at Tuesday night's meeting.

The construction will be made possibly by a $50,000 donation from a local family as well as funds from the Park Enhancement Program Grant, that was awarded by the Madison County Community Development.

"There will be no out-of-pocket expense," Art Risavy, Chair of the Administrative and Community Service Committee said. "We will also have reduced engineering and architectural fees by using IMPACT Strategies."

With crews ready to start on the concrete, construction could start as early as today.

City Council also approved the YMCA's Spooktacular 5k and two mile run/walk and the Project Restore Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest both set for Saturday, October 21.

The American Legion's Veteran's Day Parade and the Edwardsville Wrestling Club 5k and one mile run/walk were both approved for Saturday, November 11.

