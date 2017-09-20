ALTON - The Hit-N-Run stores throughout the area have received a new pair of owners over the last few weeks, but no new faces.

The new owners Dwight and Teresa Fowler have been involved with Hit-N-Run for about 40 years when Teresa started working there as a teenager and the company has had quite an impact on their lives. Dwight said working next to door each other is how they were introduced.

“Actually that’s where me and her met,” Dwight said. “She started off in Washington laundromat and then went to the Wood River laundromat when she was 16. I worked in the Pancake Ranch as a busboy back when I was 17 and that’s where we met. Later on I went to work for a couple other companies and she stayed here.”

Dwight said when they heard that the previous owners would be selling he and Teresa started talking and decided they wanted to buy the Hit-N-Run stores, and so far things have been going well at all six stores Bethalto, Granite City, East Alton, Wood River and both Alton locations.

“It's pretty good so far,” he said. “There’s times it gets stressful but it’s a lot smoother than if we were total strangers to the company.”

Teresa has done a little bit of everything with the company so with her experience the Fowlers look to remain a competitive business.

“She’s got the inside connection,” Dwight said about Teresa. “She started cleaning in the laundromat then moved herself up to clerk, then night supervisor, assistant manager, manger, she general managed the company for about four years and she stayed as operational manager the last ten years. So she has all the inside scoop.”

Dwight’s experience from outside of Hit-N-Run is sure to help the Fowlers maintain the stores image and reputation as well.

“I worked at Clark Oil, Vess soda and for the last 25 years I’ve been a beer driver and retired from Fritz Distributing back in May,” he said. “I’ve delivered to all the competition around our six stores, so I’ve learned the outside part and know the competition.”

One of the Fowlers biggest goals is keeping the employees happy and taken care of.

“We have a lot of good managers and a lot of good employees,” Dwight said. “That’s one thing that my wife is really good about, personnel. Always had a good reputation for treating people good so we want to continue that.”

Dwight said there will be a few changes but nothing to drastic. New items and improvements to the buildings are some of the anticipated changes but the commitment to their employees and the children throughout the community is something that will stay the same.

“One of the things they’ve always done, through the D.A.R.E. cup, was donate money to several towns,” he said. “A couple of the towns have had to cut out D.A.R.E. programs so then the stores started using it for Boys and Girls Club and stuff like that. We’ll continue to do that.”

