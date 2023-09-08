SPRINGFIELD – In an effort to build its ranks, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is updating the pre-employment requirements for people applying to become a trooper. Recently signed into law, Public Act 103-0312 makes changes to the Illinois State Police Act, effective January 1, 2024. The new “Option Three” allows for current law enforcement officers with three years of continuous service at the same law enforcement agency to join the ranks of ISP quickly.

“ISP wants to recruit those who have shown they are dedicated to protecting the public,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Recruiting an officer who has successfully completed basic law enforcement training and has three years of law enforcement experience, combined with comprehensive training through the ISP Academy, will allow ISP to more quickly assign experienced and highly trained troopers throughout the state.”

Changes were also made to “Option Two,” allowing more members of the armed forces to qualify.

“Current and former service members have done more than enough to be eligible to join the ISP’s ranks,” said State Representative Angelica Guerrero-Cueller (D-Chicago). “And by expanding this eligibility, we are opening up new opportunities for discharged service members to gain employment and apply their skills to keeping Illinoisans safe.”

“Obtaining all of the collegiate requirements to become eligible for the Illinois State Police exam can be difficult for service members who have been honorably discharged,” said Senator Patrick J. Joyce (D-Essex). “Veterans have already proved their dedication and commitment to our country, communities and residents, so making it easier for them to qualify for this exam is just one way we can show our support and appreciation of their sacrifices.”

All applicants, no matter what option they choose, must meet the following criteria to apply:

Must be 21 years of age

Cannot have been convicted of a felony

Must possess a valid driver's license at the time of application

Willing to accept an assignment anywhere in the state of Illinois

In addition to meeting the minimum application criteria, applicants must also complete ONE of the following options:

Option One :

Associate degree or at least 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university.

For those who apply under Option One, official, sealed transcripts showing a degree or credit hours earned are required at the time of application submission.

Option Two

Education requirements are waived if applicant meets ONE of the following:

Honorably discharged AND has been awarded at least one of the qualifying medals by the United States Armed Forces.

An active member of the Illinois National Guard or a reserve component of the United States Armed Forces AND has been awarded at least one of the qualifying medals as a result of honorable service during deployment on active duty.

Honorably discharged AND served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay during deployment on active duty.

Has at least three years of full active and continuous United States Armed Forces duty, which also includes a period of active duty with the State of Illinois under Title 10 or Title 32 of the United States Code pursuant to an order of the President or the Governor of the State of Illinois, and received an honorable discharge.

For those who apply under Option Two, a DD-214 Long Form must be provided at the time of application submission.

Option Three

Education requirements are waived if an applicant meets ALL of the following at the time of application:

Successfully completed basic law enforcement training

Has at least three years of continuous, full-time service as a peace officer with the same police department

Currently serving as a peace officer

For those who apply under Option Three, a copy of their law enforcement officer certificate must be provided at the time of application submission.

For more information about becoming an Illinois State Trooper and to complete an application, visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board’s website or email ISP.Recruitment@illinois.gov.

