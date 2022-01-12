O’FALLON— The new year brings a new name for HSHS St. Elizabeth’s UrgiCare. To better reflect the type of care provided, the walk-in service has been renamed HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Convenient Care and it is now a provider-based outpatient department of the hospital.

The location and hours of operation remain the same. The same caring clinical staff continues to provide high-quality Franciscan health care with no appointment necessary.

“Convenient Care is a great option for our always-on-the-go patients and families,” said Sara Fishbein, BSN, RN, assistant manager of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Convenient Care. “We are here for those who need to be seen after normal physician office hours or on a weekend for those minor illnesses that need immediate treatment but aren’t serious enough to go to the ER.”

Article continues after sponsor message

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Convenient Care is located within the O’Fallon Medical Building at 1512 N. Green Mount Road in O’Fallon and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patients can walk-in without an appointment to receive care for minor illnesses, sprains, and strains and minor lacerations. Patients may also reserve their spot in line, see current wait times and receive text message notifications to help them arrive shortly before their appointment with the SaveMySpot online scheduling tool available at https://www.hshs.org/StElizabeths/Services/Convenient-Care . This is a great option to reduce time spent in the waiting room.

Please note Convenient Care does not provide return to work/school COVID-19 testing. Those with no symptoms, or mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. should also use local, public testing sites instead of Convenient Care or an emergency room. This allows hospitals to focus on those needing a higher level of care or hospitalization.

Patients at Convenient Care are considered hospital outpatients. Services are billed to primary insurance plans and if applicable, any secondary plans. The transition of services to an outpatient department aligns to similar care delivery locations within HSHS, including HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Convenient Care in Effingham and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital PrimeCare in Highland. Patients in a hospital outpatient location will have two separate claims submitted to insurance.

In addition to Convenient Care, the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Medical Building also houses outpatient imaging services (X-ray, mammography, CT and open MRI), HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine O’Fallon, HSHS Occupational Health and Leadwell and an independent OB-GYN clinic.

The entrance Convenient Care and imaging services is to the right, at the ‘L’ of the building. Follow the directional signage posted.

More like this: