ST. LOUIS – Club Fitness’ newest facility at 47 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton announced today it officially opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Club Fitness has invested more than $3.5 million in this expansive 30,000-square feet facility that offers special options for everyone. There is a wide variety of state-of-the-art equipment and more than 80 free exercise classes (from Zumba to BodyPump with Les Mills programming). A member can choose to work out individually, participate in a class and/or work with a personal trainer.

The new club includes Pulse Studio (virtual and coach training), a women-only training studio, a cardio theater, and a cycle studio featuring the most advanced one-of-a-kind bike and output technology. Amenities include a free kids club, a recovering zone with hydro massage lounges and a smoothie bar.

The company has hired more than 50 employees to work at its East Alton location and is looking to hire additional personal trainers.

Founding members of the new facility can still join for free. There will be $0 enrollment and $0 processing fees. Dues will not be billed until the gym opens on Aug. 10.

“Club Fitness is a locally owned and operated company and we are excited to open this beautiful gym in East Alton,” said Director of Marketing Michelle Micheletti. “Our goal is to bring down barriers to fitness by creating affordable, friendly, state-of-the-art facilities that welcome people of all fitness levels. Our staff is here to help each person’s fitness journey to be successful, enjoyable and fun.”

For more information about Club Fitness, visit https://www.clubfitness. us/

