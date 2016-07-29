EDWARDSVILLE - The new five-story Madison Mutual Building going up in Downtown Edwardsville is going to stand out around other structures once it is completed in January.

The large building will be the new home for Madison Mutual Insurance’s corporate offices. The company also has naming rights for the building, a company spokesperson said. The address is 222 E. Park St.

Madison Mutual Insurance’s offices will anchor the new building, occupying the second and third floors. The current office at 1 Mutual Court in Edwardsville will be demolished to make room for the new Town Center shopping district that is going up in that area.

Edwardsville Economic Director Walt Williams said the building is supposed to be completed in January 2017.

A Madison Mutual spokesperson said the staff is excited about the new offices and looks forward to the change.

Passers-by will notice a lot of movement with the construction with workers out each day bustling away on the project.

Williams said another anchor will be the Flint Law Firm, now in Glen Carbon. The Flint Law Firm is a national operation that specializes in asbestos and mesothelioma cases.

“The new building should be gorgeous,” Williams said. “It is a big project and it should be amazing.”

