SPRINGFIELD – Director Raymond Poe and State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon today unveiled a sleek new look for the future of the Illinois State Fair. With the unveiling of this new logo, also comes the 2017 fair theme: Generations of Fun!

“This new logo is only the beginning of new things to come at the Illinois State Fair,” said Ag Director Raymond Poe. “Our new logo keeps the iconic Main Gate, but provides a new, more modern, look for the fair.”

“Each year the Illinois State Fair looks for new ways to entertain and educate our fairgoers,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “By infusing more excitement and energy into this eleven day fair, it is our hope that we will continue to celebrate ‘Generations of Fun’ for many years to come.”

The Illinois State Fair is a family-friendly tradition that dates back to 1853. In the coming weeks and months, look for new details to emerge regarding new entertainment, events and food options at the Illinois State Fair.

Among some of the already announced changes, the Illinois State Fair will see at least two new rides join the Carnival Midway this year. The Downdraft is a death-defying ride that will have fairgoers free fall from 30-feet in an open car while their feet dangle below.

Also new in 2017, the Illinois State Fair will feature a roller coaster called the Bullet Train. Stretched along turn two of the race track, the Bullet Train will also allow the fair to increase its carnival footprint. A 2017 Illinois State Fair Mega Pass will allow fairgoers to enjoy unlimited rides all eleven days of the fair. The Mega Pass is on sale now for just $70. You can purchase them by phone, by mail, in person at the Emmerson Building, or online at www.Illinois.gov/statefair.

Also, now is a great time to consider purchasing a Discount Admission Booklet. These booklets provide eleven adult admission tickets for only $60, or eleven senior admission tickets for only $30. These discount booklets are only available by phone or in person at the Emmerson Building. (Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm).

Mark your calendars and make plans to join us for the 2017 Illinois State Fair: August 10-20 in Springfield, Illinois.

