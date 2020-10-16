SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has launched a new website that makes information easier to find, gives a better sense of what visiting is like and offers a blog and a searchable collection of Lincoln quotes.

The web address remains the same: www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.

The first thing web visitors will notice are beautiful videos and stunning photographs. They offer a taste of what it’s like to walk into the ALPLM to find a log cabin, dazzling theatrical shows, one-of-a-kind artifacts and emotional scenes from Lincoln’s life.

The new “Ultimate Visitor Guide” and clear, colorful options make it simple to plan a visit, whether it’s for family fun or to conduct research on America’s greatest president.

Lincoln’s life and leadership will be easier to explore, too.

A blog digs into Lincoln history and showcases amazing artifacts from the ALPLM’s collection. This is the place to read about Lincoln’s clever courtroom maneuvers, the meaning of his final speech or the chilling significance of a bit of rope. It’s also delves into key moments in Illinois history, how the ALPLM preserves precious documents or how to plan a research visit.

The website gives people a wonderful new tool for studying and sharing Lincoln’s thoughts: a searchable database of more than 500 Lincoln quotes. Want to know what he said about Ulysses Grant? Just type “Grant” into the search bar. Or click the Humor category to read his wittiest comments or the Religion category to see his views on religion.

And if you think some of Lincoln’s wise words should be shared with the world, you can do that, too. With just a click, the website will create an image of Lincoln and the quote that you can share on social media.

“Abraham Lincoln was a remarkable leader, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is not your typical museum and library. We have created an immersive experience that evokes emotion. We want our website to reflect that,” said Patty Knepler, director of marketing and guest experience. “The new site makes it easier to learn about Lincoln and Illinois history, plan your museum visit, and learn about all the ALPLM has to offer.”

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

