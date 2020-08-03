ST. LOUIS - Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital investor Gerry Cardinale have purchased the XFL for $15 million, it was announced today.

The St. Louis Battlehawks had a very successful XFL team financially before COVID-19 hit. Jordan Ta'Amu was the Battlehawks quarterback and he is now going to perform in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs after a strong start with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

XFL officials had said the league was going to go on the auction block prior to today. The COVID-19 Pandemic was devastating to the XFL. The XFL was shut down after five weeks when COVID-19 hit.

The XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April - listing $10 to $50 million in debts.

The Rock issued a statement saying, "The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans.

"With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."

Johnson said the plan is to relaunch the league - but so far, no timetable has been set.

The Rock played college football at the University of Miami before becoming a global pro wrestling superstar with Vince McMahon's WWE.

