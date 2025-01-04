SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that a number of new laws and rules designed to strengthen the public health system will go into effect on New Year's Day, January 1, 2025.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health is excited to see new laws and rules go into effect this New Year to improve the health of Illinois’s public,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We appreciate the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois General Assembly and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) in advancing solutions that protect our residents and make our Illinois communities healthier.”

Article continues after sponsor message

One of the key changes taking effect with the new year is a more stringent standard for public health intervention based on the results of testing of blood lead levels in children. Under Illinois law, any child residing in a high-risk ZIP code is to be tested automatically at 12, 24, and 36 months, and all children six years of age and younger are required to be assessed for lead exposure through a questionnaire administered by a pediatrician.

Under existing Illinois law, blood tests which come back with lead levels exceeding 5 µg/dL (micrograms per deciliter) require a public health intervention. Under the new rule approved by JCAR in August, intervention will be required for any test result higher than 3.5 µg/dL. Such interventions include a home inspection to determine the source of the lead contamination. If lead is found, the inspector will work with the homeowner to remove the sources of lead. There will also be a visit from a public health nurse who will educate the family on ways to protect children from the harmful effects of lead.

Other key laws taking effect in the New Year include:

SB 3115, sponsored by Sen. Julie Morrison and Rep. Anna Moeller. Requires that when a nursing home undergoes a change of ownership, the new owner and prior owner must work together to develop and submit a plan of care for residents.

HB 5429, sponsored by Rep. Camille Lilly and Sen. Laura Fine. Requires assisted living facilities to submit plans for construction or major renovations for approval by IDPH prior to commencing construction.

HB 3521, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Karina Villa. Provides that the reporting requirements that apply to hospitals for cases of patient abuse by staff also apply to clinics or other health care providers affiliated with hospitals.

HB 4667, sponsored by Rep. Anna Moeller and Sen. Cristina Castro. Imposes new inspection requirements for mobile home parks and changes the fees for licensing mobile home parks.

SB 2662, sponsored by Sen. Julie Morrison and Rep. Camille Lilly. Prohibits advertising or promoting electronic cigarettes that are designed to fool parents, guardians, teachers, or others into believing that the device is not a tobacco product.

SB 3350, sponsored by Sen. Laura Ellman and Rep. Tony McCombie. Expands availability and distribution of free fentanyl test strips to help people detect the presence of the dangerous opioid before consuming substances.

More like this: