SPRINGFIELD - A new law initiated by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White to remove stickers, decals and paperwork from car windows before test driving a dealership’s vehicle takes effect Jan. 1. White’s top priority is to improve road safety.

“This traffic safety measure is a common-sense solution that removes potential obstructions from the front and side windows of a vehicle prior to being driven off the lot of an automobile dealer,” said White. “We want to make sure that the driver’s vantage point is not impeded in any situation.”

White noted the bill stems from the tragic death of Brendan Burke, who was killed in a car crash by a motorist test-driving a vehicle that had decals and paperwork blocking his view.

“Safety of drivers on the road must never be compromised,” said Martin Dolan, attorney for the Estate of Brendan Burke. “This law continues to protect Illinois citizens by eliminating obstructions on the windows of vehicles on a test drive. Brendan Burke’s family is confident this law will save lives.”

Public Act 100-346 was sponsored by state Rep. Fred Crespo (D-Streamwood) and state Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin).

