SPRINGFIELD – Mothers needing donated breast milk for their sick infants will benefit under a new law championed by State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).

The initiative requires certain insurance plans to cover costs of pasteurized donated human breast milk for mothers with infants deemed medically necessary in Illinois.

“As a mother, I am humbled to carry this initiative through the Senate that takes a burden off of women with sick newborns and no other options to get breast milk,” Crowe said. “Breast milk contains all the nutrients an infant needs for proper growth and development and we have to make sure those who need it have access.”

Under the measure for coverage, the milk must be prescribed by a licensed medical professional and come from a milk bank licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health or a source that meets guidelines set by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. The mother must be unable to produce milk to meet the infant’s needs, and the infant must also be critically ill.

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) was the chief sponsor on this measure in the House.

"The medical community advises new mothers that 'breast is best' when it comes to nutrition for newborns,” Stuart said. “This new law will ensure that income won't hold women and families back from following the best medical advice for their critically ill infants that need access to breast milk to improve their health."

House Bill 3509 will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

