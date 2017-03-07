ALTON -  Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. Alton Memorial Hospital is taking on that problem withKids in the Kitchen,” an event designed to teach elementary school children ages 4-12 how to prepare healthy snacks.

“Kids in the Kitchen” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. The event provides a hands-on environment with a goal of promoting child health and wellness by empowering children and youth to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

The theme for the event will be “To Bean or Not to Bean…That is the Question.” For those concerned with allergies, peanuts and other legumes will be prepared and served at this event.

Call 800-392-0936 to register. Space is limited, and each child in attendance must have a caregiver with them.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, will lead the program along with the hospital’s Food and Nutrition Services staff.

