EDWARDSVILLE/TROY - No need to travel to Europe for authentic Italian cuisine. Mio Osteria and Mio Trattoria will bring Italian favorites to Edwardsville and Troy within the next few weeks.

Mio Osteria, which translates to “my tavern,” will offer sandwiches, steak, fish, pasta dishes and more. The restaurant is slated to open in Edwardsville in three weeks. Mio Trattoria, or “my restaurant,” will open in Troy a few weeks later, with a similar but larger menu. Co-owner Micah Hopkin said the restaurants will feel like Italian sandwich shops in the daytime and Italian eateries at night.

“We’re excited to be in both locations and happy to see all the new faces,” Micah said.

Micah and his wife, Aerica Zimmerman Hopkin, have spent most of their lives in restaurants. Micah’s parents owned a restaurant with seven locations during his childhood and teenage years, and his mother is still involved in the industry. Aerica has always wanted to have an Italian spot of her own.

The Hopkins decided it was time to get back in the food game. They’ve been working together to prepare the buildings and menus. As both grand openings approach, they hope their two sons will enjoy spending time in the restaurants, as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I grew up around this my whole life,” Micah said. “We had a family restaurant for about 16 years. Then I went to work for other people and started bringing my kids around it. We keep moving forward.”

The couple sat down with Pfund Construction, based out of Edwardsville, in late December 2022. Micah said that Pfund approached him, and they brainstormed the restaurant together and chose an Edwardsville location. When Pfund offered an additional building in Troy, the Hopkins were initially surprised but decided to go for it.

“I’ve worked multiple restaurants at one time. So it’s like, you know what? I’m not getting any younger. Let’s go,” Micah said.

With plans for Mio Osteria to open later this month, the couple’s longtime dream is becoming a reality. Aerica and Micah both grew up in the St. Louis area, and they currently live in Edwardsville. They’re excited to get more involved in the community and engage with people from across the Metro East region.

“We’ve really got to know a lot of people in the Edwardsville community,” Micah said. “It’s a great community to raise my family, and all I hear is great things about Troy. We’re hoping to get to know everybody there. Everybody accepted us here.”

Mio Osteria will open soon at 224 S. Kansas St. in Edwardsville. Mio Trattoria will follow soon after at 100 E. Market St. in Troy.

More like this: