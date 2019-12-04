EDWARDSVILLE - The new ice rink and teen center, rezonings and taxes were discussed at the Edwardsville City Council Meeting of Dec. 3.

The council voted yes to multiple tax-related resolutions.

“The next six resolutions have to do with the issuance of general obligation bonds. Essentially these resolutions direct the County Clerk that we don’t need to levy for these because we have alternative sources. So it's all outstanding debt that the city has. And essentially what were saying is no need to levy property taxes for these because we have other sources of revenue to cover these debt payments,” said Alderman Morrison.

An ordinance passed to rezone 1242 Schwarz Street from R-1 Single Family Residence District to B-1-C Central Business District. With discussion and comments from residents taken into consideration along with speaking with developers before the meeting, the council all voted to move forward with the rezoning.

An approval was given authorizing the mayor to sign a grant agreement for the Illinois Park and Recreational Facility Construction Grant Program for the new SIUE ice rink and teen center coming to Edwardsville.

“We had much discussion at the committee level in reference to this resolution. I know that many aldermen are concerned about having to put out money for this facility. But this is just for us to solidify the funds and allow the mayor time to work on the agreements with the existing organizations that are in process right now,” said Alderman Risavy to get the discussion started.

The council expressed concerns with signing on and how much the city would be involved in the project. With fear that other organizations wouldn’t sign on and help fund the project, they were concerned about the level of commitment Edwardsville would be taking on. But after being reminded that a delay would risk looking the grant, they all voted to approve.

“It looks like this collaboration effort with SIU is going well. I will continue this month to inform and update all of you on the progress that I’m having with the other partners. Next week I will speak with the Glen Carbon trustees, I’ll also speak with the executive board at the YMCA. Last week I spoke with SIU’s chancellor. And I heard from the chancellor that they’re having a follow up meeting at SIU in regards to this project next Friday. So things are happening, pretty dynamically to pull together this group, so far everyone seems pretty supportive,” said Mayor Patton.

There is still much to be discussed regarding the ice rink and teen center, but tonight’s approval was another step in the cities involvement in creating the new center.

The council also voted to expand the artificial turf at Schwarz Street Dog Park. Along with the turf they will be adding a shade structure and sign. The council praised the community for raising the funds to pay for these additions in full in honor of Veterinarian Brent Leh who died last year.

Edwardsville City Council Meetings are held the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m.

