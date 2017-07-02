EDWARDSVILLE - Some may be wondering what is going to go up next to the Starbucks that is being constructed next to Edwardsville High School and the answer is a new Marriott Complex Suites Hotel.

R.L.P. Development has ground work underway for the project and as soon as the Starbucks is completed, the project will be going full force.

R.L.P. Development prepared the property for the new Starbucks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jason Plummer of R.L.P. Development said his company is excited that Marriott will occupy the location in the future.

“We are also excited about the type of product it is and the end user they have in mind seems to make sense,” he said. “It will be a good-sized facility, extended-stay concept. It will be a little different than the other hotels and a really nice product.”

Plummer said the hotel is expected to have 92 rooms and the rooms will be “a little larger than standard hotel rooms.”

He also said the new hotel should blend perfectly with Starbucks next door and it will also be close to several other restaurants and businesses in that corridor.

Marriott Hotel Suites are nearly everywhere throughout North America and the world with more than 2,200 locations. The suites typically provide room to work more efficiently and have convenient and must-have amenities. Those amenities typically include complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast, as well as 24-hour markets with food and snacks, business centers, fitness centers, and pools.

More like this: