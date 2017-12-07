EDWARDSVILLE - Parts of the new Marriott Complex Suites Hotel are now erected in Edwardsville. R.L.P. Development prepared both that property and the new Starbucks next to it.

The new hotel and Starbucks are located next to Edwardsville High School.

Jason Plummer of R.L.P. Development had promised when the Starbucks was completed, work would move quickly on the hotel and that is now happening. He said before that his company is excited that Marriott will occupy the Edwardsville location in the future.

“It will be a good-sized facility, extended-stay concept," Plummer said. "It will be a little different than the other hotels and a really nice product.” Plummer has said before the hotel is expected to have 92 rooms and the rooms will be “a little larger than standard hotel rooms.”

The Starbucks next door is already very busy and is convenient for high school students who can walk across the parking lot to the new location.

