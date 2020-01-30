GREENVILLE - The Allyson Grabowski Bio/Chem Award, a $1,000 scholarship, will go to a rising Greenville University senior who demonstrates these character qualities and majors in biology and/or chemistry.

The Allyson Grabowski STEM Scholarship, a $1,000 award, will go to an incoming student who demonstrates these character qualities and majors in one of the natural sciences, engineering, or mathematics.

This scholarship is potentially renewable. Preference will be given to a female from Nashville, IL., (Allyson’s hometown), or another small town. Awardees will be able to use the funds beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. For information, contact GU's Assistant VP for Advancement Heather Fairbanks at 618-664-6503 or email heather.fairbanks@greenville.edu.

