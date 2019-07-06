EDWARDSVILLE - The new Global Brew Tap House sign has been placed on the front of its upcoming new location in Iron Works Development on Plum Street in Edwardsville. Sugarfire Smoke House and Chicken Salad Chick are already open and located in Iron Works.

It is not yet known when Global Brew will officially move to the new location, but work is presently being done inside. Global Brew opened its Edwardsville location in February 2011 at 112 S. Buchanan St., Suite 1.

Global Brew describes its establishment and bartenders as having a friendly attitude, incredible beer knowledge and passion for craft beer sets.

Global Brew has other locations at O'Fallon, IL., St. Charles, IL., Schaumburg, West Des Moines, Iowa, and Rock Hill, MO.

