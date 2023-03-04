EDWARDSVILLE - A crown jewel of the new R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville is the skating program.

The program started when the rink opened in June 2022 and participation has skyrocketed because of talented and devoted staff and exceptional leadership. Phil Zamora, superintendent of the R.P. Lumber Center, said the skating program already has 174 enrolled. The R.P. Lumber Center is located at 6289 Tiger Drive, Edwardsville, 62025.

Zamora credited the soaring participation to his leader Kelsey Beard and the excellent staff. Some of the staff members continue to also compete as skaters. The training methods and sessions are working for the students. Zamora said he loves seeing the skaters start at the grassroots level and make their way into skating competitions.

“Who knows where some of these skaters will go from here,” Zamora said. “It is amazing to see their development. I feel we are off to a very good start here with our program.”

Zamora said it is often difficult to get a strong skating school program off the ground, but the one at the R.P. Lumber Center indeed hit the ground running.

“You have to have good instructors and we were just lucky I feel to have some gifted local instructors who placed the kids in the proper schools,” he said. “Kelsey and our instructors have just been amazing.”

Some of the outstanding instructors Zamora mentioned include Miranda Price, Bailey Manuel, Kim Werth, Kevin Greer, Taylor Unger, and Rae Labor. Zamora said there are several other instructors who have also contributed to the program's success.

“The staff is coming together and the future for skating in this area looks very bright,” he said.

For more information about the skating program, visit: https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/684/Learn-to-Skate or contact 618-307-1706.

