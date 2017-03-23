House of Representatives will vote TODAY to repeal the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released a report titled “TrumpCare: Less for More, An Analysis of the Impact of Repealing the Affordable Care Act on Illinois,” which details what Illinois stands to lose if President Trump and Congressional Republicans are successful in passing their legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA). After requesting information from every hospital, public health department, and major medical society in the state, the report summarizes how the ACA has helped individuals, families, and providers in all 18 Illinois congressional districts, and provides information on the increased out-of-pocket costs and number of people in each congressional district that stand to lose health coverage under the Republican repeal bill.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Trumpcare means deep cuts to Medicaid, higher premiums for seniors, low- and middle-income families and rural communities, all to pay for a huge tax giveaway for the super-rich. Next year alone, this bill would cause hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans to lose their health coverage. This report shows the devastating impacts this repeal bill would have on cities and towns across Illinois and why my colleagues and I are working so hard to defeat it,” said Durbin.

View Durbin’s full report here.

The information contained within the report was compiled from a variety of sources, including the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), the United States Joint Economic Committee (JEC), the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), the Center for American Progress (CAP), the American Hospital Association, a joint report by the House Committees on Energy and Commerce and Oversight and Government Reform, Illinois hospital responses to letters sent by Senators Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Illinois county public health department responses to letters sent by Senators Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA). The county-by-county data regarding the difference in tax credits between the ACA and the Republican repeal bill were calculated by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More like this: