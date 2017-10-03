JERSEYVILLE - A new Dollar Tree is springing up in front of Walmart in Jerseyville and will add to the latest in economic development in the city.

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said he is always excited about every new development and believes the Dollar Tree will be successful.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is just a multiple retail store,” Russell said. “It is a little bit of grocery and nearly everything else. I think they will do fine where they will be in Jerseyville; it is a great location for them. We have more things that will announced soon in regard to retail and growth and that is a good thing.”

Dollar Tree, Inc. is an American chain of discount variety stores that sells items for $1 or less. Its stores are supported by a nationwide logistics network of distribution centers.

The company operates one-dollar stores under the names of Dollar Tree and Dollar Bills. The company also operates a multi-price-point variety chain under Family Dollar.

Dollar Tree competes in the dollar store and low-end retail markets. Each Dollar Tree stocks a variety of products including national, regional, and private-label brands.

Departments found in a Dollar Tree store include health and beauty, food and snacks, party, seasonal décor, housewares, glassware, dinnerware, household cleaning supplies, candy, toys, gifts, gift bags and wrap, stationery, craft supplies, teaching supplies, automotive, electronics, pet supplies, and books. Most Dollar Tree stores also sell frozen foods and dairy items such as milk, eggs, pizza, ice cream, frozen dinners, and pre-made baked goods.

More like this: