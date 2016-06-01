BELLEVILLE, Ill., JUNE 1, 2016 —Air traffic and excitement continues to build at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport where area travelers can take advantage of the region’s only direct flights to Destin, Fla., starting tomorrow, June 2. This is the first, non-stop service ever offered from the St. Louis area to Destin, one of the most popular vacation destinations for area residents. Allegiant’s inaugural flight to Destin/Fort Walton Beach comes just days after the airline launched its regular service from MidAmerica Airport to Jacksonville, Fla., further underscoring that Allegiant is a committed community partner desiring to serve this region with non-stop, low-cost flights to in-demand destinations.

To celebrate the inaugural flights to Jacksonville and Destin, Fla., MidAmerica St. Louis Airport held an enter-to-win contest for sun seekers this past Friday at St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights. Participants had the chance to win a grand prize of a free round trip for two on the inaugural flight to Destin, departing June 2 and returning June 5, or one of 10 vouchers for $200 in savings off flights to other destinations. Connie Rhein of Belleville, Ill., was randomly selected as the grand prize winner. She and her husband Edward will be among the travelers on the full flight when it departs Thursday at 11:25 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to have Allegiant offering convenient, affordable, direct service to these two exciting new Florida destinations, which are so popular among area residents,” notes Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. “These latest additions are on top of the three existing destinations we serve in the sunshine state, so local residents now have an even greater variety of options to take the easy way out to Florida.”

Named the “Emerald Coast” for its beautiful green waters and soft, white sand, Destin/Fort Walton Beach is one of Florida’s fastest-growing beach destinations. When tourists are not enjoying the region’s beaches, they can likely be found dining at one of the area’s many eateries, where Florida’s largest fishing fleet brings in fresh seafood daily. Family-friendly attractions such as helicopter tours and harbor cruises also keep visitors on the move. The new seasonal, direct flights will depart three times weekly beginning June 2, 2016, and run through September 4, 2016.

Jacksonville, perfectly positioned along the Atlantic coast, is another exciting getaway waiting to be explored. Whether you are looking to discover the undiscovered, reconnect with family or be inspired by the city’s cultural offerings, unique cuisine or vivid sunrises, anything is possible in Jacksonville. As of May 27, 2016, the seasonal flights are operating twice weekly, flying nonstop between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX).

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com, where St. Louis-area travelers can book their entire vacation to either destination for less.

