EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of the Skin Care Center of Southern Illinois' newest location at 4575 Benes Street in Glen Carbon.

The new Glen Carbon business offers medical and cosmetic dermatology services and most surgery in their state-of-the-art clinic. The Skin Care Center management said patient-focused care helps them stand out in the industry.

Skin Care Center describes itself as highly qualified and that they devote their skills and energy to providing many effective medical and surgical treatments for problems of the skin, hair, nails such as skin cancer psoriasis, rashes, warts, acne, nail problems, and more. The business plans to have office hours five days a week by June 2022.

"We strive to educate patients on preventing future skin conditions by teaching proper skin-care techniques and protection from the sun to avoid future skin cancer and skin damage," the practice said in a message about the business.

Supporters from the local business community present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Jeremy Colton (Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More), Mary Jo Smith (Hospice of Southern Illinois), Dr. Kelly MacArthur, MD, Board Certified Mohs Surgeon, Jen Wagner (United Skin Specialists), Dr. Kari Sufficool, MD, Board Certified Dermapathologist, JoBeth Baker (clinic manager), Dr. George Nahass (United Skin Specialists Illinois Medical Director), Lisa Shoults Belflower (United Skin Specialists), Nicole Dicks (Village of Glen Carbon) and Laura Mattson (First Community Credit Union).

Patients may book appointments at the Glen Carbon location by calling (618) 961-1950 or online at www.skincarecenterderm.com.

