GLEN CARBON - Preliminary site plans for a new Heartland Dental office and two other commercial buildings in Glen Carbon’s Meridian Plaza have been approved following a vote from the Glen Carbon Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

The new Heartland Dental office will measure 4,200 square feet and will be constructed on Lot 4 of Meridian Plaza along Route 157. The two commercial buildings will be zoned for commercial/office use and will be constructed on Lot 2.

While a few tenants for these buildings have been identified, no further information about them was publicly available yet.

Director of Community Development Erika Heil said at the Village Board meeting Tuesday that all of the necessary code requirements have been met and the plans have been unanimously approved by the appropriate committees.

The Village Board unanimously gave the plans their final approval and construction on both projects is expected to move forward, though an exact timeline is still unclear.

A full recording of the Aug. 22 meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

