The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the reaching of agreement on one-year contracts with Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist, thus avoiding salary arbitration with both pitchers.

Fifth on the franchise list for saves, the 26-year old Rosenthal converted 14 of 18 save opportunities last season, but he could see some time as a starter in 2017.

The 27-year old Siegrist appeared in 67 games last season and led the Cardinals with 17 holds. He also led National League relievers with a 2.77 ERA in 2016.

Yesterday, the team reached agreement with Matt Adams on a one-year deal worth a reported $2.8 million. Only Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha remain as un-signed Cardinals players eligible for arbitration.

photo credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports