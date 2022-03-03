BETHALTO - Children and their parents are invited to experience the quality Christian education at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois. Open House events for Kindergarten and Preschool students and their families were rescheduled because of weather conditions. The new date is Thursday, March 10, 2022.

For students entering Kindergarten in Fall 2022: Kindergarten Preview meetings for children and their parents on Thursday, March 10, 4:30 to 7 p.m., in the Kindergarten classrooms at the school, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto. A special presentation by the teachers begins every half hour during the evening (4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). No sign-ups are required.

