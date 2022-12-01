EDWARDSVILLE - Circuit Judge Amy Sholar administered Linda Andreas' oath for her new role as Madison County Clerk and Recorder on Thursday as she stood with pride by her husband, Mike.

Andreas thanked all those who attended the swearing-in ceremonies as well as congratulated new Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and County Treasurer Chris Slusser.

“It is a great honor to be a part of this institution,” she said. “I want to pay respect and a tribute to my predecessor and predecessors for their contributions through the years.”

Andreas said she will “faithfully and impartially” serve the residents of Madison County.

“I will be steadfast, loyal, and fair and I undertake the functions of this office,” she said.

She said she is thankful and grateful for the support she has received. Andreas ran for the Madison County Clerk/Recorder race against Debbie Ming Mendoza and prevailed.

“It will be an extraordinary privilege to serve as county clerk and recorder,” Andreas said. “With good will and good humor, I hope to meet, talk to and share experiences with many citizens completely conscious of the confidence and trust that’s been placed in me.”

