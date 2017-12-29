ALTON - The Cookie Factory Express has a Riverbend Growth Association ribbon cutting scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Alton Square Mall by the post office. The event will showcase long-time entrepreneur Linda McCormick's second business at Alton Square Mall and the public is invited.

The new Cookie Factory Express is already off to a strong start through the holiday season at Alton Square Mall.

The Cookie Factory Express opened on Nov. 20 and owner McCormick stressed is not a replacement for Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe, which started in 1978. It is simply an addition and one of convenience for Alton Square Mall shoppers and customers and those in a hurry. Her original business - Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe upstairs remains a solid business as it always has and will stay that way.

McCormick said the reason for the opening of her second business - Cookie Factory Express - is: “To entice more impulse purchases; the upper level is a destination.”

“Alton Square Mall is on the upswing,” McCormick said. “Hull Property Group believes in our community and is spending a lot of money on upgrades.”

The products at the new Cookie Factory Express are birthday cookies, delivery and boxed lunches.

“It is definitely a good addition,” McCormick said of her new business. “We definitely needed it. I have been thinking about it for 10 years and it was not real workable before, but I approached the new owners - the Hull Property Group - about trying to get across from the library and they thought that was a superb place. The Hull Property Group are really good people and workable with businesses.

“Upstairs is still a place if you want to relax and have a muffin, a coffee, cookies and downstairs is more for the impulse buyer,” she said. “We did a lot of work on the new area and the build out looks great. The mall is going through some changes, but I think people still want a good place to shop. I think some of the stores gave up way too soon. I am excited about the new business.”

