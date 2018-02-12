EDWARDSVILLE - Sister-in-laws Sara and Cindy Sanderson are fervently preparing for a February opening of the latest Clean Eatz franchise in Edwardsville that should be a big hit.

The location for Clean Eatz in Edwardsville will be at 316 S. Buchanan, the spot of the old Pizza Hut restaurant. The plan is to open by mid-February.

Don and Evonne Varady, once area residents, started the concept of Clean Eatz, which has exploded out East. Evonne Varady said the Clean Eatz opening in Edwardsville will be their 50th franchise restaurant. Evonne and Don both are Holiday Shores natives and very familiar with the area.

Sara Sanderson said she believes the new healthy-eating concept will work perfectly for the Edwardsville community. The new Clean Eatz will feature both in-house dining, take out and meal plan options.

“There are excellent prepackaged meal plans that people can pick up on Mondays,” she said. “There are many grab-and-go options and even smoothies. I think the foot traffic for dining in will be great, but the meal plan options will also do well. It is a great opportunity. Clean Eatz is something our town needs and is a healthy alternative.”

“The Edwardsville restaurant is going full circle for us,” Evonne and Don Varady said. “All our menus promote healthy lifestyles. We are happy to bring the concept back to Illinois. The one in Edwardsville will be a special store for us. We are definitely wanting to head into the St. Louis market.”

Cindy Sanderson said she thinks she and Sara will be exceptional partners. Also both had experience in the restaurant industry in both high school and college, Sara said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are both very outgoing and together have a lot of sales and customer service experience,” Cindy said. “It will be great working with Sara.”

Typically, those with meal plans will make their choices on Thursday, then on Monday, they pick them up, Sara Sanderson said. Sara said there will be vegan and glucose-free options for people and shrimp, salmon, turkey burgers, fresh beef and much more will be on the daily dining menu.

“Our goal is to give you the tools needed by preparing properly portioned sized meals with a balance of protein, carbs, and fats,” Evonne Varady said. “Our meals eliminate the guessing, temptation, and lack of being prepared due to a busy lifestyle. Clean Eatz Meal Plans offers you the opportunity to have a personal chef prepare every meal for you at a cost you can afford.

“Clean Eatz offers catering for parties up to 500 with 48 hours notice. Clean Eatz catering allows you to provide healthy, nutritious meals for your group at an affordable cost.”

More about the official opening of Clean Eatz will be released as it becomes available.

This is directly from the national Clean Eatz website about the meals available:

Build Your Own Bowl -

Our signature catering, build your own bowls, self-serve on location with carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables and sauces. From 10-100. Good for sit-down, organized lunches and dinner.

Carbohydrate, Veggies, Proteins, and Sauces

Good for Gluten-Free, Vegetarians and Vegans.

Easy setup and clean-up!

Served with an assortment of desserts and energy bars.

Platters -

Our platters feature an assortment of our cold wraps, which store, hold, and travel well. From 10-500. Good for sit-down, organized lunches.

Assorted Wraps, halved in a "choose your own" style

Ask for our Veggie Wrap

Comes with two of our daily side items, served family style as well as an assortment of desserts and energy bars.

Lunchboxes -

Good for schools, trips, or "to-go". From 10-500. Each lunchbox will contain.

Wrap (Choose in intervals of 5 from our Wraps)

Daily Side

Dessert or Energy Bar

More like this: