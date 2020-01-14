A recreational space for young children is opening a pop-up space this winter at the Riverbender Community Center. Child's Play, a play space for young children and community for their caretakers, is hosting 2 to 3 weekly open play opportunities in the Community Center's Dragonfly Room, which boasts a two story play house with slide, a train table, and a variety of toys for young children.

Child's Play's owner, Martha Renken Pfister, is mom to two young boys and lives in Alton. “Having recently moved back to Alton, I’ve been searching for a space to take my kids that is engaging for them and helps me meet other parents in the area.” She presented the concept for Child's Play in November at IdeaBounce, a pitch competition held in Alton, and was met with positive feedback. During open play this winter, families can benefit from the warmth of an indoor playground for their children. Pfister will continue to collect community feedback with the goal of opening a permanent space and a roster of open play and supportive events later this year.

Child's Play is now open at the Riverbender Community Center on Wednesday and Thursday mornings as well as two Saturday mornings per month, open to children ages 0–6 and their caretakers. Cost is $5 per child, and infants under 1 year of age are free with a paid sibling.

For more information on Child's Play and to view the Open Play calendar, visit www.childsplayalton.com.

