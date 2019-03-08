Mascoutah, Ill., March 8, 2019 – Monday, March 11, marks the start of new bus service being introduced by MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and the St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) to provide round trips between the Shiloh-Scott AFB MetroLink station and the bus stop at the passenger terminal of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The new bus, available for transit riders arriving at or departing the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Station by means of MetroLink or MetroBus, will operate seven days a week during hours that will accommodate passengers on all departing and arriving flights. One-way fares will be $3 per trip, and only cash is accepted.

This service is being launched in direct response to continued growth at the airport, which now hosts more than 300,000 passengers on an annual basis. Passengers should expect approximately an 11-minute trip from the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink stop to MidAmerica. The bus will depart from the station every 40 minutes, starting three hours prior to the first scheduled flight of the day. The final bus will depart from the Airport approximately 35 minutes after the last flight of the day to allow time for those final passengers to retrieve their luggage and catch a ride back to the MetroLink station. Bus capacity is 12 passengers per trip, and passengers should plan accordingly. SCCTD will continue to monitor demand and may increase service in the future as warranted.

“The 2019 airport flight schedule has increased 20 percent and we believe more avenues for access to the airport should be offered, including public transit. Travel via transit to the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink stop and a convenient ride from there to the airport is a great alternative,” noted St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “This additional travel option further enhances the hassle-free experience MidAmerica is known for.”

Herb Simmons, chair of St. Clair County Transit District Board, stated “The addition of the airport bus expands the reach of MetroLink while enhancing our system offering to both our residents and visitors alike. This partnership is just one more opportunity for us to meet the needs of our riding public.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the St. Clair County Transit District to offer travelers flying out of MidAmerica Airport the most convenient access at a very affordable cost,” said Tim Cantwell, Director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “We’re confident our customers will see additional value in being able to use MetroLink and easily be delivered just steps from the terminal as they continue to enjoy all the other advantages of flying Allegiant out of MidAmerica, from the short lines for check in and security to the affordable fares for flights to nine great destinations served.”

For additional information on the new service being offered by St. Clair County Transit District, visit https://scctd.org/ or call (618) 628 8090.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The predominant air carrier serving MidAmerica is Allegiant Airlines (www.allegiant.com ). For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

St. Clair County Transit District.Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County, IL. If commuters have any questions about service, they can contact (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. For more information visit www.scctd.org.

