CARROLLTON - A detailed history of Abraham Lincoln’s experiences and connections in Greene County is scheduled for release this fall.

Acclaimed writer Tom Emery of Carlinville is releasing Lincoln in Greene County, Illinois, which features a wide variety of stories on the sCarrixteenth President in Greene County, many of which have never been covered. The book is slated for release and distribution in September.

This fast-moving, illustrated, documented work analyzes the ties of Lincoln to some of the earliest names of Greene County history, including friendships with Jacob Fry, Edward Baker, C.M. Smith, and David Woodson, as well as political relationships with prosecutor Josiah Lamborn and members of the Carlin family.

Lincoln’s speaking appearances in Carrollton are also discussed, as are voting records and the county’s reaction to his assassination. The role of Greene County in Lincoln’s near-duel at Alton in 1842 is examined, as are his court cases in the county.

Topics include a hanging in Carrollton that induced Lincoln to change his speaking schedule during his 1858 Senate campaign against Stephen A. Douglas. Letters written to and from Lincoln in Greene County are also discussed.

The book is 160 pages with complete notes, index, and bibliography, and is the most in-depth, well-rounded look at Abraham Lincoln in Greene County that has ever been attempted. Lincoln in Greene County, Illinois sells for $19.95 plus $1.24 tax and $3.76 postage ($24.95 total).

Emery has produced a string of well-received regional studies on Lincoln, including the President’s experiences in Alton, Macoupin County, and Montgomery County, as well as Lincoln’s many connections to Illinois State University. Emery is a frequent contributor to many newspapers in the area and has appeared at numerous speaking engagements in the region.

To reserve a copy, orders may be placed with PayPal (use the e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626.

For more information, call 217-710-8392 or e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com.

