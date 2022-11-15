JERSEY COUNTY - A compact history of Abraham Lincoln’s ties to Jersey County is scheduled for release in mid-December.

Acclaimed writer Tom Emery of Carlinville is releasing Lincoln and Jersey County, Illinois, which features a wide variety of stories of the sixteenth President and Jersey County, many that have never been covered.

Though there is no proof that Lincoln ever appeared in Jersey County, he had plenty of connections to the area. Several friends and associates of Lincoln called Jersey County home, and some of his most noteworthy moments had a Jersey County connection.

Among them are the famous “almanac trial,” which is considered one of Lincoln’s finest courtroom moments. The judge on that trial, James Harriott, was a former Jerseyville resident. A brakeman on Lincoln’s funeral train in Illinois was William Porter, a longtime resident of Jerseyville who left valuable recollections of his hours on the train.

Article continues after sponsor message

There’s also the story of an anguished Otter Creek father who wrote President Lincoln, requesting a discharge for his son in Union service.

The book features complete notes with illustrations, index, and bibliography. Lincoln and Jersey County, Illinois sells for $14.95 plus $1.00 tax and $4.05 postage ($20 total).

Emery has produced a string of well-received regional studies on Lincoln, including the President’s experiences in Alton, Greene County, Macoupin County, and Montgomery County, as well as Lincoln’s many connections to Illinois State University. Emery is a frequent contributor to many newspapers in the area, and has appeared at numerous speaking engagements in the region.

To reserve a copy, orders may be placed with PayPal (use the e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626. For more information, call 217-710-8392 or e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com.

More like this: