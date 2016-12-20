Pvt. Alexander Crowe, of New Baden, Illinois, poses with Sgt. Anthony Womack, an Illinois National Guard recruiter, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station Dec.14. Crowe enlisted as a 94F, Computer and Detection System Repairer, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois.SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Alexander Crowe, of New Baden, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Dec. 14 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Crowe enlisted as a 94F, Computer and Detection Systems Repairer. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois, until he leaves for basic combat training following high school. Crowe is a senior at Wesclin Senior High School.

Upon completion of his training, Crowe will be assigned to the Company H, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Crowe will also receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Crowe's family said they are proud of his decision to serve his country and community.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Crowe and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

 

