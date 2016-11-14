BETHALTO - Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care broke ground on its newest senior living community in the City of Bethalto, IL on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

Cedarhurst of Bethalto will be a 62,476 square foot assisted living and memory care community located on North Moreland Road in Bethalto, Illinois. It is being developed by Clayton-based company, Dover Development, which focuses on senior housing and healthcare properties. David Lipe of Lipe Architecture based out of Nokomis, IL, is the architect on the project and it will be constructed by Brahms Construction, a full service, construction management firm also based in Clayton. Brahms anticipates construction to be completed by the Fall of 2017.

Matt Goebel, President of Brahms Construction, is a Bethalto native and is very excited about being able to contribute to his hometown in such a positive way. “Building in Bethalto gives us great honor to bring something back to the community that will not only benefit my family who still lives in the area, but to everyone in the community and surrounding areas,” said Goebel. “Brahms Construction is looking forward to 2017 with over 30 Million in construction projects in three different states. Our focus in the senior living industry, with proven operators such as Cedarhurst, allow us a continued and sustainable growth trajectory for the foreseeable future.”

Cedarhurst of Bethalto will contain 50 assisted living apartments and, in addition, a secure Memory Care wing, which will accommodate up to 26 residents with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. All assisted living apartments will have their own bathrooms and kitchenettes, restaurant style dining, and access to the Cedarhurst movie theatre, salon, activities room, library and therapy facility. In Cedarhurst’s Memory Care, residents’ lives will be filled with fun and challenging activities, good food, and person-directed care. All Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care residents will have a customized individual care plan to suit their unique needs, including assistance with medications, bathing and personal care. Outdoor amenities include a 1.5-acre fishing pond, indoor courtyards with raised bed flower and vegetable gardens, and a walking path around the entire community. Apartments will be available to rent monthly, with no need for an expensive “buy-in” or endowment.

“Cedarhurst takes great pride in being able to provide senior living communities that offer the highest level of assisted living and memory care facilities to local communities,” stated Joshua Jennings, CEO of Dover Development, which developed the project. Jennings’ private equity firm, Dover Capital, will also have a substantial ownership stake in the project.

President of Cedarhurst Living, Joshua Stevens, stated, “At Cedarhurst, we strive every day to make a difference in the lives of seniors and their families by providing a safe and joyful community that fosters relationships and is able to provide a positive contribution to the communities in which we serve. We are excited to build a community in Bethalto, IL and continue to further expand our mission.”

ABOUT THE DOVER FAMILY OF COMPANIES

The Dover Family of Companies, locally owned and based in Clayton, Missouri, are focused on developing, building, financing, owning and operating high quality assisted living and memory care communities under the Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care name. Cedarhurst currently operates 9 communities that employ more than 500 people in Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. In addition to Cedarhurst of Bethalto, Dover has two Cedarhurst communities under construction and three additional planned to begin construction in the spring of 2017. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visit www.CedarhurstLiving.com.

