GODFREY - Watch archery pros and beginners shoot their way through a 3D target range during the R100 Shoot National Archery Tournament at Godfrey’s Camp Warren Levis, 5500 Boy Scout Lane, Friday through Sunday. The public is invited to attend and admission is free.

More than 300 archery participants are anticipated to take part in the event which begins at noon on Friday, April 14. Adults, youth, and ‘cub’ – participants 10 years and younger – can register.

To register or for more information: https://www.r100.org/shop/godfrey-il-2023/

The fun starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15; and 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The R100 event is a family-friendly 3D archery circuit that works with clubs all across the country. All events are in the same format and include two 50-target ranges called the Safari Range and the North American Range. Specialty shoots are also provided each day.

“It is exciting to see the region host its first-ever archery tournament,” Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “The Bureau has made a strong push to secure new and exciting sporting events for southwest Illinois and R100 is one of many new sports tournaments that will take place in the region throughout 2023.”

The R100 tournament is hosted by Alton’s Bluff City Outdoors. Jobe noted the region will see an economic impact of approximately $600,000 from this three-day event.

"R100 is thrilled to be back in Illinois and working with Bluff City Outdoors. Warren Levis Boy Scout Camp is a beautiful location and we think this event is going to be a new favorite for our attendees,” according to Brittany Rinehart, R100 Coordinator.

Specialty shoots in Godfrey will include Whitetails for Warriors, the Steel Forest Challenge and Iron Buck. Award presentations will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

